Nigeria’s terror group Lakurawa is nothing new – it exists because of government’s failure: analysts
By John Sunday Ojo, Post-Doctoral Research Fellow, Institute of Security and Global Affairs,, Leiden University
Ezenwa E. Olumba, Doctoral Research Fellow, Conflict, Violence, & Terrorism Research Centre, Royal Holloway University of London
Nigeria describes Lakurawa as a new terror group. It is not. It’s been operating along the Nigeria-Niger border since 1999, an indication of the region’s growing ungoverned spaces.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, November 17, 2024