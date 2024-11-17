Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Torture, abuse, and degredation are rampant in Azerbaijani prisons

By Arzu Geybullayeva
In Azerbaijani prisons, torture and ill-treatment are common. But for queer inmates, the persecution is much worse. The existing legislation offers no legal remedies.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Flies carry bacteria – and some of those are resistant to antibiotics. What we found in three South African hospices
~ Nigeria’s terror group Lakurawa is nothing new – it exists because of government’s failure: analysts
~ South Australian Labor gains Black at byelection with big swing
~ Montenegrin civil society condemns initiative for Russia-style ‘Foreign Agents’ Law
~ Exploring Mexican identity and the human soul through Marlene Pasini's poetry
~ NACC head Paul Brereton says resigning in the face of bad publicity would ‘undermine’ the commission
~ Will Trump renew ‘maximum pressure’ against Iran – or could there be an opening for dialogue?
~ Rights experts call for immediate end to post-election violence in Mozambique
~ Rights expert demands release of Russian doctor jailed for anti-war views
~ People can’t tell the difference between human and AI-generated poetry – new study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter