Human Rights Observatory

Montenegrin civil society condemns initiative for Russia-style ‘Foreign Agents’ Law

By Global Voices Central & Eastern Europe
Montenegro is the latest Balkan country trying to adopt a Foreign Agents Law, which would effectively cripple civil society and force any NGOs receiving foreign aid to be labeled "foreign agents."


