Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NACC head Paul Brereton says resigning in the face of bad publicity would ‘undermine’ the commission

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The head of the National Anti-Corruption Commission. Paul Brereton, has rejected calls he resign after a finding of “officer misconduct”, declaring to do so would harm the NACC.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Will Trump renew ‘maximum pressure’ against Iran – or could there be an opening for dialogue?
~ Rights experts call for immediate end to post-election violence in Mozambique
~ Rights expert demands release of Russian doctor jailed for anti-war views
~ People can’t tell the difference between human and AI-generated poetry – new study
~ Trump represents a specific type of masculinity – and it’s dangerous for women
~ How a second Trump presidency is likely to threaten abortion rights and women’s healthcare globally
~ Wolf Hall: Princess Mary was not so alone in her fight against her father, Henry VIII, as the TV series would like you to believe
~ Peru in Paddington: a colonial backdrop for a British adventure
~ Cop29 bingo: a beginner’s guide to climate acronyms
~ Church of England: why the archbishop’s resignation isn’t justice for abuse survivors
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter