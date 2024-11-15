Tolerance.ca
Wolf Hall: Princess Mary was not so alone in her fight against her father, Henry VIII, as the TV series would like you to believe

By Hazel Pierce, Research Fellow in the School of History, Law and Social Sciences, Bangor University
The hotly anticipated second series of the late Hilary Mantell’s Wolf Hall trilogy has finally hit our screens, nearly ten years after the first. The six episodes adapt the trilogy’s last book, The Mirror and the Light, and cover the years from the execution of Henry VIII’s second wife, Anne Boleyn, in 1536, to the climax of Thomas Cromwell’s execution in 1540.

In the first episode, we see the sensational drama of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
