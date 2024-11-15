Tolerance.ca
Peru in Paddington: a colonial backdrop for a British adventure

By Melanie Ramdarshan Bold, Professor of Youth Literature and Culture, University of Glasgow
Aishwarya Subramanian, Associate Professor of English, O.P. Jindal Global University
At the end of Michael Bond’s Paddington Marches On (1964), Paddington is preparing for a trip to Peru to visit Aunt Lucy. By the start of the next book, Paddington at Work (1966), he’s already en route back to England. Although Bond’s series hints at Paddington’s Peruvian origins, readers are never actually taken there.

So, it was a major departure when the writers of the recent Paddington films decided to take the bear there in the latest instalment. The recent recipient of a (shiny,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
