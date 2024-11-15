Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Church of England: why the archbishop’s resignation isn’t justice for abuse survivors

By Daniel Taggart, Reader in Clinical Psychology and Public Voice Scholar, University of Essex
Justin Welby resigned as archbishop of Canterbury following a damning report about a prolific child abuser in the Church of England. The report into decades of abuse of more than 100 boys perpetrated by the barrister John Smyth QC in the UK, South Africa and Zimbabwe detailed the Church of England’s cover-upThe Conversation


