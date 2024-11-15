Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is it ever OK for scientists to experiment on themselves?

By Jonathan Pugh, Research Fellow in Applied Moral Philosophy, University of Oxford
Dominic Wilkinson, Consultant Neonatologist and Professor of Ethics, University of Oxford
Julian Savulescu, Visiting Professor in Biomedical Ethics, Murdoch Children's Research Institute; Distinguished Visiting Professor in Law, University of Melbourne; Uehiro Chair in Practical Ethics, University of Oxford
A virologist named Beata Halassy recently made headlines after publishing a report of successfully treating her own breast cancer by self-administering an experimental treatment.

Having previously undergone a mastectomy and chemotherapy, Halassy informed her doctors that she wanted to treat her tumour by injecting it with viruses known to attack cancerous cells. This sort of approach is called


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Everyone has a role in press freedom, insists Narcos star Diego Luna
~ Meet Somali families who have been forced to shelter in Kenya’s Dadaab refugee camps due to drought and floods.
~ Islamic scholar’s ‘fatwa’ criticising October 7 attack echoes growing unhappiness in Gaza towards Hamas
~ Mouth cancer cases hit new record in England and Scotland – what you need to know
~ Smart homes for assisted living have huge potential, but here’s why they’re still mostly a pipe dream
~ Why cinemas should open their doors as ‘warm spaces’ this winter
~ Smog chokes Pakistan's Punjab province as AQI soars to 1,900 in Lahore and 2,000 in Multan
~ Dadaab Refugee Camp: From a shelter from conflict to a sanctuary for people displaced by climate change
~ Mauritius elections landslide – why voters were determined to get Jugnauth’s government out
~ Gladiator II: a wavering thumbs up for a rehashed sequel that can’t escape the ghost of Russell Crowe
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter