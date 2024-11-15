Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mouth cancer cases hit new record in England and Scotland – what you need to know

By Justin Stebbing, Professor of Biomedical Sciences, Anglia Ruskin University
Cases of mouth cancer have reached a record high in England and Scotland, a new report shows. Last year, there were more than 10,000 new cases.

Mouth cancer has increased by 38% in the past decade and by 133% compared with 20 years ago. Last year, more than 3,500 people in the UK lost their lives to mouth cancer.

The increase in mouth cancer cases cannot be attributed solely to there being more people, meaning that more cases occur. While the UK population has indeed grown over the past two…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Everyone has a role in press freedom, insists Narcos star Diego Luna
~ Meet Somali families who have been forced to shelter in Kenya’s Dadaab refugee camps due to drought and floods.
~ Islamic scholar’s ‘fatwa’ criticising October 7 attack echoes growing unhappiness in Gaza towards Hamas
~ Is it ever OK for scientists to experiment on themselves?
~ Smart homes for assisted living have huge potential, but here’s why they’re still mostly a pipe dream
~ Why cinemas should open their doors as ‘warm spaces’ this winter
~ Smog chokes Pakistan's Punjab province as AQI soars to 1,900 in Lahore and 2,000 in Multan
~ Dadaab Refugee Camp: From a shelter from conflict to a sanctuary for people displaced by climate change
~ Mauritius elections landslide – why voters were determined to get Jugnauth’s government out
~ Gladiator II: a wavering thumbs up for a rehashed sequel that can’t escape the ghost of Russell Crowe
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter