Many elite women athletes don’t eat enough carbs, which can affect their performance and health
By Evangeline Mantzioris, Program Director of Nutrition and Food Sciences, Accredited Practising Dietitian, University of South Australia
Alison M. Hill, Senior Lecturer in Nutrition, University of South Australia
Chloe Otte, PhD Candidate, University of South Australia
Just as a Formula 1 team wouldn’t use shoddy fuel for their cars, elite athletes shouldn’t eat poorly as they try to get the best out of themselves.
Nutrition is crucial for fuelling athletes for training, performance and recovery.
The two most important macronutrients for athletes are carbohydrates and protein.
Carbohydrates provide energy – they fuel the body for exercise…
© The Conversation
- Thursday, November 14, 2024