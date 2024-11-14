Australian police are trialling AI to analyse body-worn camera footage, despite overseas failures and expert criticism
By Kathryn Henne, Professor and Director, School of Regulation and Global Governance, Australian National University
Charles Orgill Gretton, Associate Professor and TechLauncher Program Convener, Australian National University
Kanika Samuels-Wortley, Associate Professor, Faculty of Social Science and Humanities, Ontario Tech University
Police departments around the world are increasingly using body-worn cameras in an attempt to improve public trust and accountability. But this has created huge amounts of data, about 95% of which is never reviewed or even seen.
Enter companies such as Axon, Polis Solutions and Truleo. These companies market artificial intelligence (AI) tools for analysing the…
- Thursday, November 14, 2024