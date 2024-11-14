Developing nations are least responsible for climate change but cop it worst. Will the COP29 climate talks tackle this injustice?
By Imraan Valodia, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Climate, Sustainability and Inequality and Director, Southern Centre for Inequality Studies, University of the Witwatersrand
Julia Taylor, Researcher in Climate and Inequality, University of the Witwatersrand
Katrina Lehmann-Grube, Associate Researcher in Climate Change and Inequality, University of the Witwatersrand
This week, nations are hashing out new goals for climate finance at the COP29 talks. Loss and damage is finally on the agenda – but the chance of major new funding is low
