Human Rights Observatory

NZ’s proposed anti-stalking law is good news – but it must be future-proofed against rapidly evolving technologies

By Cassandra Mudgway, Senior Lecturer in Law, University of Canterbury
The inclusion of cyberstalking in the proposed anti-stalking law brings New Zealand in line with other countries. But future technologies may make harm even harder to combat.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
