Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Eight conditions weight-loss jabs might be beneficial for

By Vinood B. Patel, Professor in Clinical Biochemistry, University of Westminster
The weight-loss jab Wegovy made its debut on June 4 2021. It was the first new weight-loss drug to be approved by the US Food and Drug Administration since 2014.

There has been a lot of excitement since the launch. Not only is the drug extremely effective (people lose about 15% of their body weight in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Northern lights: how the aurora borealis captivated 18th-century minds
~ Unfair decisions by AI could make us indifferent to bad behaviour by humans
~ Think Again by Jaqueline Wilson – Ellie and her friends are grownup and grappling with the diverse issues of being a late millenial
~ Keir Starmer says the UK can decarbonise without disruption – that’s neither true nor helpful
~ There’s a class gap in access to careers in the arts – innovative skills education could help
~ Auction houses still sell human remains – and it’s time they stopped
~ Loyalty trumps everything – what we know about the 47th president-elect’s cabinet
~ Emerging links between intimate partner violence and women’s cardiovascular disease risk
~ Trump’s tariffs are nothing new – NZ’s real problem is the failing free trade system itself
~ Why involuntary medical admission and treatment won’t solve homelessness
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter