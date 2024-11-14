Unfair decisions by AI could make us indifferent to bad behaviour by humans
By Chiara Longoni, Associate Professor, Marketing and Social Science, Bocconi University
Ellie Kyung, Associate Professor, Marketing Division, Babson College
Luca Cian, Killgallon Ohio Art Professor of Business Administration, Darden School of Business, University of Virginia
Artificial intelligence (AI) makes important decisions that affect our everyday lives. These decisions are implemented by firms and institutions in the name of efficiency. They can help determine who gets into college, who lands a job, who receives medical treatment and who qualifies for government assistance.
As AI takes on these roles, there is a growing risk of unfair decisions – or the perception of them by those people affected. For example, in college admissions or…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, November 14, 2024