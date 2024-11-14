Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Unfair decisions by AI could make us indifferent to bad behaviour by humans

By Chiara Longoni, Associate Professor, Marketing and Social Science, Bocconi University
Ellie Kyung, Associate Professor, Marketing Division, Babson College
Luca Cian, Killgallon Ohio Art Professor of Business Administration, Darden School of Business, University of Virginia
Artificial intelligence (AI) makes important decisions that affect our everyday lives. These decisions are implemented by firms and institutions in the name of efficiency. They can help determine who gets into college, who lands a job, who receives medical treatment and who qualifies for government assistance.

As AI takes on these roles, there is a growing risk of unfair decisions – or the perception of them by those people affected. For example, in college admissions or…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
