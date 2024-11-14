Keir Starmer says the UK can decarbonise without disruption – that’s neither true nor helpful
By Sam Hampton, Researcher, Environmental Geography, University of Oxford
Lorraine Whitmarsh, Professor of Environmental Psychology, University of Bath
Keir Starmer’s pledge to cut the UK’s emissions by 81% by 2035 is undoubtedly ambitious. However, his assertion at the Cop29 climate conference that it can be achieved without “telling people how to live their lives” is probably not true – at least, not according to what scientists who study this problem have found.
We are two such researchers. Our work concerns the lifestyle and behaviour changes needed to…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, November 14, 2024