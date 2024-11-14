Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why involuntary medical admission and treatment won’t solve homelessness

By Emmanuelle Bernheim, Professeure titulaire, Faculté de droit, titulaire de la Chaire de recherche du Canada en santé mentale et accès à la justice | Full Professor, Faculty of Law, Canada Research Chair on Mental Health and Access to Justice, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
The housing crisis is pushing more and more people onto the streets. More than one in 10 Canadians report experiencing some form of homelessness in their lifetime.

Forced to camp out, homeless people are increasingly victims of the not-in-my-backyard (NIMBY) phenomenon. Governments are dismantling…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
