Human Rights Observatory

Pupil-free days may be tricky for parents, but they are vital for teachers and schools

By Ellen Larsen, Senior Lecturer, School of Education, University of Southern Queensland
Mia O'Brien, Associate Professor, School of Education, University of Southern Queensland
Pupil-free or student-free days may seem like an extra holiday for students and an inconvenience for parents, who are juggling work and family.

This week, some parents in New South Wales expressed frustration about the “burden” of these days.

It may even seem like they are “easy” days for teachers without classrooms to run and regular teaching duties.

The name, unfortunately, suggests students are…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
