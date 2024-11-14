Troubled waters: how to stop Australia’s freshwater fish species from going extinct
By Mark Lintermans, Adjunct associate in freshwater fisheries ecology and management, University of Canberra
Jaana Dielenberg, University Fellow in Biodiversity, Charles Darwin University
Nick Whiterod, Science Program Manager, Goyder Institute for Water Research CLLMM Research Centre, University of Adelaide
New research reveals a third of Australia’s freshwater fishes are at risk of extinction. That means 35 species should be added to the national list of 63 threatened species, bringing the total to 98.
