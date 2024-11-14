Tolerance.ca
Mozambique: SADC must take strong stand against spiralling police killings and assault on peaceful assembly

By Amnesty International
Responding to the apparent police killings of seven people amid post-election protests in Nampula on 13 November 2024, Amnesty International Deputy Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, Khanyo Farisè, said:  "The situation in Mozambique gets worse every day as the death toll spirals, yet the Southern African Development Community remains shockingly silent.


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
