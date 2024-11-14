Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Campuses are ground zero in debates about antisemitism − but that’s been true for 100 years

By Jonathan Krasner, Associate Professor of Jewish Education Research, Brandeis University
Universities have an important role in Jewish American history – highlighting both deep-seated prejudice toward Jews and Jewish students’ paths toward acceptance and assimilation.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
