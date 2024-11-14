Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Colonial powers tried to stifle traditional healing in Zimbabwe. They failed and today it’s a powerful force for treating mental illness

By Maja Jakarasi, PhD student, Department of Cultural Anthropology, University of the Western Cape
In Zimbabwe’s Shona language, mental illness is known as chirwere chepfungwa or kupenga. Before British colonial settlers arrived in 1890, traditional healers (n’anga) played an important role in helping people to manage their mental as well as their physical health.

But, from the late 19th to the mid 20th century, the British colonisers, particularly Christian missionaries, cracked down on the work of the n’anga.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mozambique: SADC must take strong stand against spiralling police killings and assault on peaceful assembly
~ Campuses are ground zero in debates about antisemitism − but that’s been true for 100 years
~ Indonesia president’s diplomatic dash takes in China and US − but a Trump presidency may see the aspiring regional powerhouse tilt more toward Beijing
~ Why Canada’s decision to lift a ban on cod fishing in Newfoundland after 32 years is so controversial – podcast
~ Climate change: women’s role in the economy is key to a just transition
~ Angolan prince started campaign to end Atlantic slave trade long before Europeans did – new book
~ Marco Rubio: Trump’s foreign policy pick might be a hopeful sign for Nato
~ What CO₂ ‘jumps’ from Antarctic ice say about climate change
~ How the far right is evolving and growing in Canada
~ Sudan: UN Acts on Abusive Commanders
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter