Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate change: women’s role in the economy is key to a just transition

By Julia Taylor, Researcher in Climate and Inequality, University of the Witwatersrand
Imraan Valodia, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Climate, Sustainability and Inequality and Director, Southern Centre for Inequality Studies, University of the Witwatersrand
Katrina Lehmann-Grube, Associate Researcher in Climate Change and Inequality, University of the Witwatersrand
Sarah Cook, Associate Professor and visiting Researcher at the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies, University of the Witwatersrand
Somali Cerise, Practice to Research Associate, UNSW Institute for Global Development , UNSW Sydney
The realities of climate change are hitting home for many people living in the global south. Food security, water access and health have been jeopardised by the increased temperatures, extreme weather events and sea level rise.

In many places women are the primary caregivers for children, the sick or the elderly, as well as being responsible for cooking and cleaning in the household. This kind of work can be described as care work, which…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mozambique: SADC must take strong stand against spiralling police killings and assault on peaceful assembly
~ Campuses are ground zero in debates about antisemitism − but that’s been true for 100 years
~ Indonesia president’s diplomatic dash takes in China and US − but a Trump presidency may see the aspiring regional powerhouse tilt more toward Beijing
~ Why Canada’s decision to lift a ban on cod fishing in Newfoundland after 32 years is so controversial – podcast
~ Colonial powers tried to stifle traditional healing in Zimbabwe. They failed and today it’s a powerful force for treating mental illness
~ Angolan prince started campaign to end Atlantic slave trade long before Europeans did – new book
~ Marco Rubio: Trump’s foreign policy pick might be a hopeful sign for Nato
~ What CO₂ ‘jumps’ from Antarctic ice say about climate change
~ How the far right is evolving and growing in Canada
~ Sudan: UN Acts on Abusive Commanders
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter