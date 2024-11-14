Tolerance.ca
Sudan: UN Acts on Abusive Commanders

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Sudan's RSF Manager of Operations Directorate Maj. Gen.Osman Mohamed HamidKHARTOUM, SUDAN - NOVEMBER 28: Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) manager of Operations directorate Maj. Gen.Osman Mohamed Hamid holds a press conference in Khartoum, Sudan on November 28, 2021. On November 8, 2024, he was sanctioned by the UN Security Council. © Mahmoud Hjaj/Anadolu Agency (New York) – The United Nations Security Council’s November 8, 2024 sanctions designations for two commanders of Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) are a positive first step in ensuring consequences for…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
