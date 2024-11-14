Tolerance.ca
Statement to Convention on Conventional Weapons Annual Meeting Discussion on Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems

By Human Rights Watch
As a co-founder of the Stop Killer Robots campaign, Human Rights Watch fully supports its longstanding call for states to launch negotiations on a new international treaty to prohibit and regulate autonomous weapon systems.As other delegations have noted, this is urgently—and we’d now say desperately—needed to protect humanity from the threats posed by removing human control from the use of force. The time for principles, declarations, codes of conduct, best practices, and other voluntary measures has passed. We agree with others that incremental steps are no substitute for explicit new international…


