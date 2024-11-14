Tolerance.ca
We passed 1.5°C of human-caused warming this year (just not as the Paris agreement measures it)

By Andrew Jarvis, Senior Lecturer and Researcher, Lancaster Environment Centre, Lancaster University
Piers Forster, Professor of Physical Climate Change; Director of the Priestley International Centre for Climate, University of Leeds
Human-caused global warming has just nudged past 1.5°C, according to a new method we have developed. That’s approaching 0.2°C higher than previously thought.

But this does not mean the goal of keeping warming below 1.5°C is dead, as the Paris agreement and the UN climate summits are based on different methodology.

This additional warming comes out of how we define what was pre-industrial, with our method using bubbles of air buried in Antarctic ice to gather data reaching back well before…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
