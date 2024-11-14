Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

African penguins could be extinct by 2035 – how to save them

By Lorien Pichegru, Adjunct professor, Nelson Mandela University
Alistair McInnes, Research Associate, Nelson Mandela University
Katrin Ludynia, Honorary Research Associate and Research Manager at SANCCOB, University of Cape Town
Peter Barham, Professor emeritus, University of Bristol
The African penguin has been declared critically endangered and could become extinct in the wild by 2035 unless commercial fishing in its breeding areas is limited.The Conversation


