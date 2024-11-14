Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

OzAsia festival 2024: a celebration of Asian culture and art – and what it means to be Asian-Australian

By Tets Kimura, Adjunct Lecturer, Creative Arts, Flinders University
The well-documented history of Asian mass migration to modern Australia dates from the gold rush era in the mid-19th century. With a history that is longer a century and a half, breaking down stereotypes deeply ingrained over generations remains a task.

This year’s OzAsia festival’s programming continues to challenge against these old narratives, celebrating the diverse voices and stories Asian-Australians bring to the cultural landscape of Australia.

Australian-ness from an Asian…The Conversation


