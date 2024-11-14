Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Yemen: Deaths in Houthi Detention, Unfair Trials

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The UN special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, meets with local officials in Taizz, Yemen, February 12, 2024. (C) 2024 Ahmad Al-Basha/AFP via Getty Images (Beirut) – The Houthi authorities in Yemen have since mid-October submitted at least 12 individuals’ cases, including former United States embassy and United Nations staff, to their Specialized Criminal Prosecution, accusing some of them with crimes that carry the death penalty while denying them due process, Human Rights Watch said today. Houthi authorities have arbitrarily detained and forcibly disappeared…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
