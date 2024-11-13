Elon Musk has turned X into a globally influential media platform – and there’s more to come
By Lewis Mitchell, Professor of Data Science; Director, Adelaide Data Science Centre, University of Adelaide
Jono Tuke, Senior Lecturer, School of Mathematical Sciences, University of Adelaide
Melissa Humphries, Senior Lecturer, School of Computer and Mathematical Sciences, University of Adelaide
As well as becoming an ‘everything app’ and a place where lies continue to flourish, X is likely to see an increase what’s known as ‘cyberbalkanisation’.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 13, 2024