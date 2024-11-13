Tolerance.ca
Which animals carry mpox? Our study identified African forest dwelling rodents as one source

By Clement Meseko, Veterinarian & Virologist, National Veterinary Research Institute, Vom, Jos
Mpox is a disease caused by the highly infectious monkeypox virus. It’s quite easily passed on from one person to another. But it originally came from infected animals.

The virus was discovered in 1958 when two outbreaks of pox-like infection were seen in monkeys shipped from Singapore to Denmark for research. Studies since then, however, has shown that monkeys are not the natural host (reservoir) of the virus. This idea was…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
