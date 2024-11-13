Tolerance.ca
3 potential consequences of Ontario’s reluctance to deem intimate partner violence an epidemic

By Eden Hoffer, PhD Candidate in the Faculty of Information and Media Studies & Faculty of Health Sciences, Western University
Failing to deem intimate partner violence an epidemic will permit the conditions that sustain it to persist — and likely worsen. The health, safety and lives of women and children are at stake.The Conversation


~ Public execution in Afghanistan condemned as ‘clear human rights violation’
~ Türkiye: Withdrawal of so-called ‘agents of influence’ law is important victory for civil society
~ Mozambique in post-election turmoil: economic policies that could make a difference
~ Is South Africa one of the most politically polarised countries in the world? No, it’s not – sociologist
~ Tiny oceanic plankton adapted to warming during the last ice age, but probably won’t survive future climate change – new study
~ Taylor Swift’s Eras tour: Is it Toronto’s ‘Wildest Dream’ for its economy, or too good to be true?
~ Volkswagen: the end of a German industrial myth?
~ When ads shock: subtle ways that disgust can shape our buying habits
~ Which animals carry mpox? Our study identified African forest dwelling rodents as one source
~ What Trump’s reelection means for relations between regional rivals China and Japan
