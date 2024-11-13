Donald Trump’s approach to US space policy could throw up some surprises, especially with Elon Musk on board
By Bleddyn Bowen, Associate Professor in Astropolitics and Space Warfare, School of Government and International Affairs (SGIA), Durham University
P.J. Blount, Assistant Professor in the Durham Law School, Durham University
What can be expected of a second Trump administration on space policy? In short, a mixture of continuity and change. There will be much continuity across military, civil and industrial space policy as these rarely diverge between political parties. Changes usually involve minor or incremental bureaucratic shifts.
Nevertheless, Trump’s swooning speech embracing Elon Musk, along with the SpaceX founder’s appointment…
- Wednesday, November 13, 2024