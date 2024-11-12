Online games should not be included in Australia’s social media ban – they are crucial for kids’ social lives
By Marcus Carter, Professor in Human-Computer Interaction, ARC Future Fellow, University of Sydney
Taylor Hardwick, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Architecture, Planning and Design, University of Sydney
Australia is set to ban kids under 16 from social media. Depending on the definition, online games with social features could be in the firing line – which would be detrimental.
