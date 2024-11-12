Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Denmark: AI-powered welfare system fuels mass surveillance and risks discriminating against marginalized groups – report

By Amnesty International
The Danish welfare authority, Udbetaling Danmark (UDK), risks discriminating against people with disabilities, low-income individuals, migrants, refugees, and marginalized racial groups through its use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools to flag individuals for social benefits fraud investigations, Amnesty International said today in a new report.  The report, Coded Injustice: Surveillance and Discrimination in Denmark’s Automated […] The post Denmark: AI-powered welfare system fuels mass surveillance and risks discriminating against marginalized groups – report  appeared first on Amnesty…


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 2024 reader survey results: we asked, you answered
~ Global carbon emissions inch upwards in 2024 despite progress on EVs, renewables and deforestation
~ Australian workers hoard more than 160 million days of untaken leave. So could you be forced to take a break?
~ You will soon be able to power your house with your electric car. Here’s how
~ Germany’s post-Holocaust moral remaking is being challenged by the rise of the far-right – and wars in Gaza and Ukraine
~ New study suggests weight loss drugs like Ozempic could help with knee pain. Here’s why there may be a link
~ The Incas used mysterious stringy objects called ‘khipus’ to record data. We just got a step closer to understanding them
~ Prime time for cicadas: what a once-in-1,547-year bug population surge tells us about the nature of reality
~ What Can the Lebanese Government Do to Stop War Crimes?
~ Influx of student bike riders from Zhengzhou to Kaifeng overwhelm Chinese authorities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter