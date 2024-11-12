Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

You will soon be able to power your house with your electric car. Here’s how

By Syed M Nawazish Ali, Research Fellow in Transport Electrification, RMIT University
Your EV battery is much larger than a home battery. But until now, Australian drivers haven’t been able to run their homes off their cars – or sell power back to the grid. That’s about to change.The Conversation


