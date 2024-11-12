Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What Can the Lebanese Government Do to Stop War Crimes?

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike on Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, November 12, 2024. © 2024 Bilal Hussein/AP Photo The civilian death toll from Israel’s ongoing strikes across Lebanon continues to mount as the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah enters its 14th month. Yet, there has been no sign of accountability for Israel’s unlawful attacks or violations of the laws of war. If there is no pressure for warring parties to answer for their violations, there is little reason to suspect they will change their behavior.The situation is dire.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
