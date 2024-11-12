Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Supreme Court hears case on Canada’s prostitution laws

By Debra M Haak, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Law, Queen's University, Ontario
A case before the Supreme Court of Canada could determine the constitutionality of the country’s prostitution law and statutes that criminalize third parties who benefit financially from the sex trade.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Germany set for snap election following collapse of Olaf Scholz’s coalition
~ An agreement ends resistance to a renewable energy plant in French Guiana… but is it energy justice?
~ Dyslexia can actually be an advantage for university researchers
~ A new plan aims to fix the UK’s ‘broken’ food system –but here’s what the strategy overlooks
~ The Trump presidency could hammer global growth – here’s what the UK could do
~ Five animals that behave differently in moonlight
~ The Mirror and the Light: crisis of sovereignty and national identity makes a rich stage for the present
~ US election pollsters were actually a lot closer than people think – John Curtice
~ Autumn leaves are staying green for longer in Britain – here’s why
~ Why the metaverse isn’t ready to be the future of work just yet
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter