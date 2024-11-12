Racism is such a touchy topic that many US educators avoid it – we are college professors who tackled that challenge head on
By Adam Seagrave, Associate Professor of Civic and Economic Thought and Leadership, Arizona State University
Stephanie Shonekan, Professor and Dean, College of Arts and Humanities, University of Maryland
A history course created amid the upheaval of the Black Lives Matter movement invites students to have honest conversations about race. Now in its seventh year, it uses music to build bridges.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, November 12, 2024