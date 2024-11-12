Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mouth-taping to treat sleep apnoea – here are the risks

By Adam Taylor, Professor and Director of the Clinical Anatomy Learning Centre, Lancaster University
An unhealthy diet and an indolent life are well known causes of heart disease and stroke. But sleep apnoea – where people temporarily stop breathing while asleep because their airway collapses – is also a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease.

While the solutions for an unhealthy diet and lack of exercise are clear, the solutions for sleep apnoea are less clear. There are expensive and hard-to-cope-with Cpap (continuous positive airway pressure) machines that help you to breathe while you sleep. And there…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
