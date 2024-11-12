Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jim Chalmers to announce $900 million fund for states to boost competition and productivity

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Jim Chalmers will announce a fund of up to $900 million for states and territories to improve productivity and competition, in a Wednesday speech.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Global: Activists from African continent and its diaspora urge European governments to address colonial past and provide reparations at Berlin conference
~ Botswana’s election shock: analyst reflects on why voters kicked the ruling party out after 58 years
~ Mangroves in the Maldives have been drowning as sea level rises – new study
~ Freud Museum exhibition uses art to explore the psychoanalyst’s often contradictory relationships with women
~ Kenya’s Hustler Fund is a flop. Why president Ruto’s plan to loan money to entrepreneurs hasn’t worked
~ Our new study shows teen vaping is linked to childhood trauma. Here’s why it might be harder to quit
~ Predictably, domestic airfares surged after the collapse of Rex. There aren’t many good solutions
~ View from The Hill: Albanese plays ‘captain’s pick’ to maximise Labor’s election prospects in Tasmania
~ Germany elections: Olaf Scholz could face pre-Christmas confidence vote after collapse of his coalition
~ How the federal government’s misinformation bill might impede freedom of speech
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter