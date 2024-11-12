Tolerance.ca
Germany elections: Olaf Scholz could face pre-Christmas confidence vote after collapse of his coalition

By Ed Turner, Reader in Politics, Co-Director, Aston Centre for Europe, Aston University
Germany could be heading into an election even sooner than expected after chancellor Olaf Scholz indicated that he may be willing to make concessions to bring forward a confidence vote already scheduled for January 15.

The vote, which is presumed to become a trigger for an election, was called for the new year after Scholz’s coalition government collapsed. But he has now indicated that he may concede to pressure from other parties to hold the confidence vote before Christmas. In a TV…The Conversation


© The Conversation
