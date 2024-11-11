Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

5 fun podcasts for when you need a break from the news

By Siobhan McHugh, Honorary Associate Professor, Journalism, Consulting Producer, The Greatest Menace, Walkley-winning podcast, University of Wollongong
So-called “comedy” podcasts have huge followings, but who gets to say they’re actually funny? Stellar “comedy” hosts such as Joe Rogan have never made me laugh, while other prominent comedians package abrasive political commentary rather than rib-tickling humour.

The Ambies, a glitzy event that aspires to be the “Oscars of podcasting”, describes the comedy category as “a podcast that is intentionally humorous”.

But hey, results can fall far short of intentions.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Fetal monitoring can be essential during labour – but many women don’t realise they have choices
~ How could Donald Trump target the LGBTQ+ community? Project 2025 is a ready blueprint for discrimination
~ Vale Leon Paroissien: the first director of the Museum of Contemporary Art who shaped how Australians experience art
~ Despite the national apology, abuse in state care is still happening – only systemic change will work
~ Canada’s immigration strategy: How reduced targets can preserve positive attitudes
~ Trump tariffs: What the president-elect’s rhetoric tells us about how Canada could be affected — again
~ 10 privacy violations in the federal government’s proposed changes to the Canada Elections Act
~ The reasons for shutting down TikTok in Canada appear tenuous at best
~ Anticipation in sports: why do some athletes seem to be one step ahead of their opponents?
~ Ancient Greece’s cultural rise started a century earlier than previously thought – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter