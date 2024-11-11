Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How could Donald Trump target the LGBTQ+ community? Project 2025 is a ready blueprint for discrimination

By Justin Ellis, Lecturer in Criminology at the University of Newcastle, University of Newcastle
Donald Trump’s victory in last week’s US election has sent shockwaves through the LGBTQ+ community, given the president-elect’s divisive rhetoric and demonisation of the trans community in particular.

There are fears a second Trump administration will have devastating effects for millions of LGBTQ+ people in the United States and beyond.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Fetal monitoring can be essential during labour – but many women don’t realise they have choices
~ 5 fun podcasts for when you need a break from the news
~ Vale Leon Paroissien: the first director of the Museum of Contemporary Art who shaped how Australians experience art
~ Despite the national apology, abuse in state care is still happening – only systemic change will work
~ Canada’s immigration strategy: How reduced targets can preserve positive attitudes
~ Trump tariffs: What the president-elect’s rhetoric tells us about how Canada could be affected — again
~ 10 privacy violations in the federal government’s proposed changes to the Canada Elections Act
~ The reasons for shutting down TikTok in Canada appear tenuous at best
~ Anticipation in sports: why do some athletes seem to be one step ahead of their opponents?
~ Ancient Greece’s cultural rise started a century earlier than previously thought – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter