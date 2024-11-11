Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada’s immigration strategy: How reduced targets can preserve positive attitudes

By Victoria Esses, Director, Network for Economic and Social Trends (NEST); Co-Chair, Pathways to Prosperity Partnership, Western University
Alina Sutter, Postdoctoral Associate, Network for Economic and Social Trends (NEST), Western University
The recently announced cuts to Canada’s immigration targets for the coming years are essential to maintain Canadians’ support for immigration and positive attitudes toward immigrants.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trump tariffs: What the president-elect’s rhetoric tells us about how Canada could be affected — again
~ 10 privacy violations in the federal government’s proposed changes to the Canada Elections Act
~ The reasons for shutting down TikTok in Canada appear tenuous at best
~ Anticipation in sports: why do some athletes seem to be one step ahead of their opponents?
~ Ancient Greece’s cultural rise started a century earlier than previously thought – new research
~ Do refugees have a duty to be grateful?
~ Can you sleep your way to better decision making? Here’s what the science says
~ A beginner’s guide to greenwash and four ways to avoid falling for it
~ What a Trump presidency means for global health
~ Beyond Ukraine and Gaza: five consequences of overlooking other conflicts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter