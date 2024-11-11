Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump tariffs: What the president-elect’s rhetoric tells us about how Canada could be affected — again

By Vivek Astvansh, Associate Professor of Quantitative Marketing and Analytics, McGill University
Whoever’s governing Canada in the next four years must prepare for how to respond to — and preferably, pre-empt —Donald Trump’s rhetoric and ensuing actions to preserve and promote Canadian interests.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
