Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

10 privacy violations in the federal government’s proposed changes to the Canada Elections Act

By Sara Bannerman, Professor and Canada Research Chair in Communication Policy and Governance, McMaster University
C-65 would help political parties exploit Canadians’ data without real limits, transparency or consent. This could undermine privacy, engagement and confidence in political parties.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Canada’s immigration strategy: How reduced targets can preserve positive attitudes
~ Trump tariffs: What the president-elect’s rhetoric tells us about how Canada could be affected — again
~ The reasons for shutting down TikTok in Canada appear tenuous at best
~ Anticipation in sports: why do some athletes seem to be one step ahead of their opponents?
~ Ancient Greece’s cultural rise started a century earlier than previously thought – new research
~ Do refugees have a duty to be grateful?
~ Can you sleep your way to better decision making? Here’s what the science says
~ A beginner’s guide to greenwash and four ways to avoid falling for it
~ What a Trump presidency means for global health
~ Beyond Ukraine and Gaza: five consequences of overlooking other conflicts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter