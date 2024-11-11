Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Beyond Ukraine and Gaza: five consequences of overlooking other conflicts

By Patricia Justino, Professor and Deputy Director, World Institute for Development Economics Research (UNU-WIDER), United Nations University
Laura Saavedra-Lux, Research Associate at World Institute for Development Economics Research (UNU-WIDER), United Nations University
Samira Diebire, PhD Candidate, Department of Government and PhD Fellow UNU-WIDER, University of Essex
The years since 2020 have been one of the most violent periods since the end of the second world war. The war in Ukraine and the escalating violence in the Middle East have dominated global headlines and captured the attention of policymakers and donors. But while the humanitarian toll in both regions is enormous, the fact is that conflicts elsewhere are largely being overlooked.

This is affecting the United Nations’ ability to meet the most basic targets of its 2030…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
