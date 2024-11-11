Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Greece's struggle for workers’ rights: Firefighters championed as heroes in summer, repressed in autumn

By Elvis Takahashi Mantello
In Greece, annual wildfires are becoming more frequent and severe due to the worsening climate crisis. However, when firefighters protested for better stronger labor protections, Greek police violently lashed out.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The just energy transition ignores labour outside the formal economy. So is it just?
~ Burkina Faso Plans to Reinstate Death Penalty
~ Can Trump help Pakistan's Imran Khan?
~ Children aren’t reading for pleasure according to new research – here’s how you can help them love books
~ A distant planet seems to have a sulphur-rich atmosphere, hinting at alien volcanoes
~ How the gender pay gap evolves into a gender pension gap
~ How we developed sign language for ten of the trickiest climate terms
~ London: Lost Interiors – new book provides a rare look inside of Victorian, Edwardian and early 20th century houses
~ Bolivia slides towards anarchy as two bitter rivals prepare for showdown 2025 election
~ Trump, Xi and Putin: a dysfunctional love triangle with stakes of global significance
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter