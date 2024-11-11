Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The just energy transition ignores labour outside the formal economy. So is it just?

By Diana Vela-Almeida, Assistant Professor in Political Ecologies of Sustainability, Utrecht University
A just transition goes beyond ‘greening’ energy systems. It must also focus on the unrecognised labour – mostly of women – that makes green energy industries possible.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Greece's struggle for workers’ rights: Firefighters championed as heroes in summer, repressed in autumn
~ Burkina Faso Plans to Reinstate Death Penalty
~ Can Trump help Pakistan's Imran Khan?
~ Children aren’t reading for pleasure according to new research – here’s how you can help them love books
~ A distant planet seems to have a sulphur-rich atmosphere, hinting at alien volcanoes
~ How the gender pay gap evolves into a gender pension gap
~ How we developed sign language for ten of the trickiest climate terms
~ London: Lost Interiors – new book provides a rare look inside of Victorian, Edwardian and early 20th century houses
~ Bolivia slides towards anarchy as two bitter rivals prepare for showdown 2025 election
~ Trump, Xi and Putin: a dysfunctional love triangle with stakes of global significance
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter